Delhi polls: Congress fields Parvez Hashmi from Okhla against AAP’s Amanatullah Khan

The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of five candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding former Rajya Sabha member Parvez Hashmi from the Okhla constituency against AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, who is eyeing a second term from the seat. Former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma is the party’s nominee from the Vikaspuri seat.

The party has fielded Mohinder Chaudhary from the Mehrauli assembly seat, Parveen Rana from Bijwasan and Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur (SC) seat.

The Congress had declared 54 names in its first list and named seven more candidates late Monday night. Among them is former NSUI president Romesh Sabharwal, who will contest from New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In 2015, senior leader Ajay Maken had contested from the constituency.

Congress has announced the names of 66 candidates so far for the election to the 70-member Delhi assembly. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on four seats in Delhi in alliance with the Congress. The RJD had initially demanded seven seats but it was decided that the party would contest in four constituencies — Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttam Nagar — said senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha.

The BJP also released the second list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding state Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The list was announced after Monday midnight following the announcement of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to not contest the Delhi polls in alliance with the BJP due to its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Delhi goes to poll on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

