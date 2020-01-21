Delhi polls: BJP’s second list out, Tajinder Bagga to contest from Hari Nagar

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released the second list of ten candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Hari Nagar constituency. State Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav will contest from the New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the list, Ramesh Khanna will be contesting from Rajouri Garden, party’s Purvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh has been fielded from Delhi Cantt constituency, and Dharamvir Singh will contest the election from Kalkaji.

Bagga who started his political career with a lesser-known outfit, Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena (BSKS), was appointed as the party’s spokesperson in 2017. He first came into the limelight in October 2011 when he had attacked Prashant Bhushan over a statement made by the lawyer on Kashmir. After the list was announced yesterday, Bagga posted a rap song on Twitter, ‘Bagga, Bagga Har Jagah’ to thank everyone.

The list also includes the names of former East Delhi deputy mayor Sanjay Goyal who will contest from Shahdara, Sumanlata Shokeen, who would content from Nangloi Jat, Ravindra Chaudhary from Kasturba Nagar, Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli and Anil Goyal from Krishna Nagar.

The candidates were announced late last night after BJP’s ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) decided not to contest the Delhi Assembly polls following differences with the saffron party over Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The BJP had earlier announced 57 candidates in the first list. The party has left three seats for its alliance partners JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Thanks everyone pic.twitter.com/3jqhAFUOEN — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 20, 2020

Delhi goes to poll on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. Congress, AAP and BJP are in the race for power in the 70-membered Assembly

