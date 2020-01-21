Delhi polls: AAP drops Jitender Singh Tomar over false declaration charges, gives ticket to his wife

Jitender Singh Tomar was fielded from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency Jitender Singh Tomar was fielded from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dropped former minister Jitender Singh Tomar as its candidate from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency and instead fielded his wife Preeti Tomar in the upcoming Delhi elections.

The announcement came after the Delhi High Court set aside the election of Jitender Tomar for giving false declaration about his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Delhi assembly polls. He had contested the 2015 polls from Tri Nagar constituency.

“I told the party that my wife will fight the election and the party agreed,” the former Delhi law minister said. Preeti Tomar filed her nomination papers for the polls on Monday.

A Delhi BJP delegation had met the Chief Election Commissioner demanding cancellation of Tomar’s candidature. The BJP delegation, including party’s co-in-charge for Assembly elections and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. Puri said the AAP has made a mockery of peoples’ trust by fielding Tomar and other party leaders who were facing serious charges.

Tomar was accused of submitting forged degree certificates while enrolling himself with the Bar Council of Delhi.

Earlier, in its chargesheet, police had alleged that Tomar forged a BSc degree from Avadh University, on the basis of which he got into a law college under Tilka Manjhi University in Bhagalpur, where he did not take any exams but managed to get an LLB degree.

