Delhi: Political pressure minimal, MCD raises taxes across several fronts

With political pressure at a minimum till the civic body polls are conducted, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is using it as a window to increase taxes and improve its finances, officials said.

Two months since the MCD’s unification, it has increased taxes on several fronts, including house tax, health trade licence, transfer duty and community hall booking. The latest is an increase in trade and storage licence fee by 15%, applicable for general trading, warehouses, showrooms, godowns, and cold storage, among others, every three years, which was announced Thursday. To maintain uniformity post the merger, it has taken the erstwhile South MCD’s rate, which was highest in most cases, as the base rate.

The new property tax rate for residential, commercial and institutional properties is applicable from July 16. Under this, a 1% education cess will lead to a minor increase in the payable amount for properties in North and East Delhi. Similarly, there has also been an increase in the health trade licence rate.

Sources in the MCD said that in the coming days, the civic body is planning to widen its tax net and levy taxes in unauthorised colonies and villages too. “Property tax has not been increased for decades, even though people’s earnings from rented properties went up. If the MCD is ensuring cleanliness of an area, parks are maintained, pruning is done, then why shouldn’t property tax be paid, which is nominal,” a senior MCD official asked.

Thereafter, the MCD will also ensure that waste segregation is properly implemented. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has already hinted in this direction by announcing that there would be a rebate in property tax to those societies and RWAs engaging in waste segregation, decentralised processing, recycling and reuse. “This is the stage of awareness, encouragement and incentivisation, after which the corporation will take strict measures,” said the official.

“It’s true that due to political pressure, we have not been able to implement some of these measures. At the same time, to ensure people are not burdened, the increase is marginal,” he added.

A senior BJP leader said such proposals were rejected earlier, but now there is a certain freedom which is being used to increase taxes. “But ultimately if you do not have funds, then you need money. Due to polls happening in Delhi every alternate year, we could not do much. But the MCD should ensure that only those taxes that have not been increased for years should be hiked,” he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, former leader of opposition and AAP leader Vikas Goel said it is using this as an opportunity to burden people. “People still know that it is the BJP that is running the MCD from behind,” he said.