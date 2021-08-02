Delhi: Policewoman befriends rape accused on social media to arrest him

Police said Saini eventually managed to win his confidence and he gave her his mobile number.

To catch hold of a 24-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl, a Delhi Police woman sub-inspector tracked him on a social media site and befriended him, asked him meet her at a restaurant, and arrested him.

An officer said that on July 30, they received a call from a hospital that a 16-year-old girl had allegedly been raped and a medical examination showed she was pregnant.

“Police recorded her statement, and after initial reluctance, she submitted a complaint. She told them she had met a man near her house a few months ago. She told police the two had physical relations, after which he started avoiding her, and that he never shared his phone number with her,” said the officer.

An FIR was registered, and sub-inspector Priyanka Saini started investigating the case. “A team was formed by SHO (Dabri) S S Sandhu and they started looking for the man on Facebook. Saini identified over 100 profiles with his name, and showed them to the girl; she identified one of them. Saini then created a new profile and sent him a friend request, which he accepted, and started chatting with him. She asked him to share his number, but he refused. He asked her to come meet him and said he would share his details with her,” an officer said.

Police said Saini eventually managed to win his confidence and he gave her his mobile number.

“On July 31, he first asked her to meet him at Dashrath Puri Metro station around 7.30 pm. A team in civil dress was deployed, but he changed the location and asked the SI to come to Dwarka Sector 1. Within minutes, he called her again and asked her to come to Sri Mata Mandir Mahavir Enclave, from where he was apprehended,” the officer said.

During questioning, he disclosed that he works in a bangles shop in Dwarka. “He met six girls in the last 15 months. He never shared his details with them and always gave a fake name. After initiating a physical relationship, he would avoid the girls. He also kept shifting houses to avoid being found,” said an officer, adding that the man

The man was produced before a Delhi court and sent to 14-day judicial custody.