Delhi: Policewoman alleges rape by sub-inspector

A Delhi Police constable has alleged she was raped by a sub-inspector, currently posted with the Special Cell, who also blackmailed her using her photographs. The woman has recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate. No arrest has taken place so far.

The woman wrote in her complaint that she met the accused at work. “She told the police in her complaint that one day, after attending a PCR call, he took her to a room in Munrika where he offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives. She alleged she fell unconscious soon after consuming it and later realised that she was sexually abused by him. He allegedly took photographs of her as well,” said an officer.

The woman has alleged that he started threatening to put the photographs online. “She has alleged in her complaint that he was mentally torturing her and sexually harassing her,” an officer said.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said, “On the basis of woman’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the sub-inspector under Sections of 376 (rape) and 506 (threatening) at Malviya Nagar police station. Further investigations are on.”