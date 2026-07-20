Delhi Police’s stampede warning, CJP’s ‘talks’ claim as protest crowd grows

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has begun its march to Parliament to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over leaks of question papers of competitive exams. It is drizzling at the Jantar Mantar protest site, and the rain has only lifted the spirits of the protesters. Songs such as ‘Rang de Basanti’ and ‘Jai Ho’ are adding to the energy.

Behind the protest stage, where activist Sonam Wangchuk was on a hunger strike before Delhi Police moved him to the hospital, a massive posse of security personnel from Delhi Police, RAF and central forces keep watch on the protesters. Around 8 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma, clad in a white raincoat, addresses CJP leader and journalist Sourav Das.

“Do you believe in the Constitution? One mistake by you could lead to a stampede,” the senior police officer says. Sourav explains the plan for a peaceful exit. The DCP shakes his head in disapproval. Das replies, “Okay, we will talk among ourselves and let you know.”

Das, CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka and others then gather behind a police bus and start discussing. One of the protesters takes out a phone and starts recording Das. “We are glad that all of you have answered our call and come in such good numbers. But please maintain the peace. This is just the start,” he says.

CJP claims Centre wants talks

After the brief chatter, Das tells The Indian Express, “We are being told the government will open a channel of discussion with us. We have been asking it for the last 13 days. But we are still verifying how concrete it is. We will tell what our plan is soon,” he says. Asked about the DCP’s warnings about the possibility of the march leading to a stampede, Das says the CJP knows how to hold a peaceful protest. “We have been holding a peaceful protest since day one. We know our responsibilities,” he says.

Around 9 am, dozens of protesters are stopped from stepping outside the protest site. About 20 minutes later, Das tells the crowd he would provide an update soon. As the police’s warnings to the protesters intensify, the area near Jantar Mantar has been turned into a fortress to block the march to Parliament. Two lanes of four to five barricades have been placed just behind the stage, with only a narrow corner opened to let protesters in and out since 7 am.

The Parliament’s monsoon session begins on Monday and the police are determined to stop the protesters from reaching anywhere near the Parliament. The Indian Express has reported how Delhi Police sent an urgent message to 14 districts, asking each to immediately depute one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-rank officer along with 100 police personnel to the area. This is in addition to the deployment of 32 companies of paramilitary forces, comprising more than 2,000 personnel, across New Delhi district.