Delhi Police’s selfie session with Sushil Kumar goes viral, inquiry ordered

An inquiry has been initiated by Delhi Police after a selfie session of police personnel with two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar went viral on Friday.

Cops posted with the special cell and 3rd battalion of Delhi Armed police took pictures with Kumar when he was being taken from Mandoli jail to Tihar jail on Friday morning. A Delhi court has extended his judicial custody till July 9.

Kumar was arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, who was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups inside Chhatrasal stadium.

DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel said, “Sushil has been shifted from Mandoli jail to Tihar jail no 2.”

“Special security arrangements have been made and police personnel have been deployed near his barracks round the clock as a few days ago, gangster Lawrence Bishno, who is a close associate of Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, was also shifted to Tihar from Mandoli jail,” officials informed.

Sources said that keeping in mind a possible security threat to Sushil, a team of the southern range of the special cell was asked to be present with police personnel of 3rd battalion.

“After reaching Mandoli jail, they started clicking pictures with the accused. Police personnel of the 3rd battalion have been asked to share pictures of high-risk prisoners with their seniors so that they can monitor their activities. However, on Friday, apart from sharing the photos with their seniors, the cops on duty started sharing the pictures on their official WhatsApp groups, and with their relatives,” police sources added.