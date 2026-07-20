Delhi Police’s 1400-cops alert after crowd swells at Jantar Mantar protest

After a large crowd of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday morning, Delhi Police sent an urgent message to all 14 districts, asking each to immediately depute one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-rank officer along with 100 police personnel to the area. This came despite the deployment of 32 companies of paramilitary forces, comprising more than 2,000 personnel, across New Delhi district. The district had been divided into 12 zones as part of the security arrangements.

The area around Jantar Mantar has been turned into a fortress ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) march to Parliament on Monday morning. The CJP has been protesting in demand of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over leaks of question papers of competitive exams. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, was moved to hospital on Saturday, with Delhi Police citing his health condition. For the protest on Monday, when the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins, the police have warned the protesters against any attempt to march towards the Parliament.