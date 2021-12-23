Delhi: Policemen face enquiry for ‘colluding with UK national’

The Delhi Police has initiated a departmental enquiry and demoted an Assistant Commissioner of Police and two sub-inspectors for allegedly colluding with a man and delaying a look out circular that helped him escape to the UK.

According to a report by the Vigilance department of Delhi Police, a woman lodged a complaint against her husband, Sunil Datt, a UK national. A case was registered at Punjabi Bagh police station on October 21. However, on November 1, he fled to the UK. The woman filed a complaint alleging that police officials of the West district were in “connivance” with Datt and helped him leave the country.

During the initial enquiry, the names of three policemen came up — an ACP and two SIs. An enquiry was conducted by the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime). While the ACP was demoted to a “non-sensitive post”, the sub-inspectors were put on temporary suspension. DCP Special Cell Jasmeet Singh will conduct the enquiry.