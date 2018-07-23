Delhi policeman seen taking blessings from godwoman, transferred

The photo of the policeman with the godwoman has gone viral. (ANI) The photo of the policeman with the godwoman has gone viral. (ANI)

An SHO was sent to district lines after a photograph of him in uniform seeking blessings from a self-styled godwoman went viral, police said on Monday. The photograph shows Indrapal Singh, SHO of Janakpuri police station, sitting on a chair and godwoman Namita Acharya placing her hand on his head, they said.

While a few reports claimed the police official was getting his head massaged from the godwoman, the police said Singh was seeking blessings from her. Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said Singh has been sent to the district lines, adding that it was not proper for him to go there in uniform.

A vigilance enquiry under additional deputy commissioner of police (West) has been ordered into the incident, an official said. Inspector Sanjay Sharma, former SHO of Vivek Vihar police station in Shahdara district, was sent to district lines after a photograph of him with controversial godwoman Radhe Maa surfaced online last year.

