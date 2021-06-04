Delhi policeman dies by suicide

Police said the deceased was identified as SI Rahul Singh who was posted at Pandav Nagar police station in East Delhi.

A 31-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide at a police station on Friday morning.

Police said the deceased was identified as SI Rahul Singh who was posted at Pandav Nagar police station in East Delhi. He hailed from Agra and lived in Delhi with his family.

On Friday, Singh came to the police station to perform his duties but later went to the terrace. He was later found dead by other police personnel.

Singh’s body has been sent to the mortuary. Police haven’t found a suicide note in the case and will question Singh’s colleagues and family members to ascertain the reason.