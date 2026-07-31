12 RAF among 16 CRPF companies to be withdrawn from Delhi police duties

RAF contingents on guard at Connaught Place in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Sixteen companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including 12 of its Rapid Action Force (RAF), were on Friday ordered to be withdrawn from Delhi Police duties with immediate effect, days after RAF came under scrutiny over the use of pellet guns against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) march to Parliament on July 20.

The order, issued by the DCP (1st Battalion) of Delhi Armed Police, follows a Ministry of Home Affairs direction dated July 30. It said that the companies, identified by CRPF authorities, may be “relieved/de-inducted” from Delhi Police deployment from July 31.

The communication also asked for necessary directions to be issued at the earliest regarding the deployment of relieving or substitute forces in the city.