Eye on swift complaint redressal, Delhi Police to hold Jan Sunwai weekly at all stations

From next week, you can walk into any police station every Saturday and raise your complaints on public safety and policing directly before officers.
To make this possible, Delhi Police, following directions from Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, is set to organise a weekly “Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai” every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at every police station starting next week.
The initiative, officers said, will offer a dedicated platform to address safety concerns, strengthen public outreach, improve accessibility of police services, and ensure prompt redressal of complaints.
A circular issued by Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha on Saturday lays down a detailed framework for conducting the public hearings and monitoring grievance disposal. Held every Saturday at every police station, the programme will allow people to present complaints, suggestions, requests for assistance, and issues related to police functioning and public safety, officers said.
To ensure accountability, supervisory officers from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) up to Special Commissioner of Police will be required to attend the hearings on a rotational basis. Their presence, officers said, is intended to facilitate quicker resolution of complaints and strengthen public confidence in the grievance redressal mechanism.
The circular further states that every complainant attending the Jan Sunwai must be heard, irrespective of whether their complaint has already been registered on the police’s Integrated Complaint Management System (ICMS), with complaints received during hearings to be subsequently uploaded on the system.
On the ground, police stations have been directed to maintain separate records of grievances received during the public hearings. Matters requiring inquiry, verification, or field action are to be assigned immediately and disposed of within a reasonable timeframe, while pending grievances will be reviewed periodically by the concerned ACPs and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).
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To further ensure a smooth experience for complainants, Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to arrange proper seating, assistance desks, and a people-friendly environment.
Disposal of grievances will be closely monitored, and any delay, negligence, or casual handling of complaints will be viewed seriously. District DCPs, ACPs, and SHOs have been made responsible for implementation of the programme, officers said.
In addition, each district will be required to submit a fortnightly report on the conduct of “Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai”, covering the number of grievances received, disposed of, and pending, along with significant issues identified, to the Vigilance Division and the concerned Joint Commissioner of Police every Monday, officers said.
Meanwhile, District DCPs, have been asked to publicise the initiative through police station notice boards, social media platforms, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations, and beat staff to maximise participation.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More