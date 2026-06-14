Eye on swift complaint redressal, Delhi Police to hold Jan Sunwai weekly at all stations

Disposal of grievances will be closely monitored, and any delay, negligence, or casual handling of complaints will be viewed seriously. (Image generated using AI)

From next week, you can walk into any police station every Saturday and raise your complaints on public safety and policing directly before officers.

To make this possible, Delhi Police, following directions from Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, is set to organise a weekly “Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai” every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at every police station starting next week.

The initiative, officers said, will offer a dedicated platform to address safety concerns, strengthen public outreach, improve accessibility of police services, and ensure prompt redressal of complaints.

A circular issued by Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha on Saturday lays down a detailed framework for conducting the public hearings and monitoring grievance disposal. Held every Saturday at every police station, the programme will allow people to present complaints, suggestions, requests for assistance, and issues related to police functioning and public safety, officers said.