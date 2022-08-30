Car hits elderly couple: Delhi Police trace vehicle, search on for accused

Two days after a senior citizen was killed and his wife injured when they were hit by a car during a morning walk in Shahdara, the Delhi Police have traced the vehicle involved in the accident and are on the lookout for the accused.

Hira Lal, 70, lost his life and his wife Munni Devi, 64, survived with an injured leg, according to the police. The elderly couple, CCTV footage shows, was hit by a vehicle moving at high speed while they were walking on the road.

“A case has been filed under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 304A (death by negligence). CCTV footage has also captured the number of the vehicle, a white Creta which is registered to one Inderjeet Singh,” said DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

Their son Sandeep, a ride-share driver, said this was the second accident that has affected his family after he suffered an injury to his shoulder and ribs the day before. He added his parents had been going on morning walks every day for the last eight to nine months when the accident occurred.

“I got a call from a local saying that my parents were lying unconscious near the fire station after an accident. When I went to the spot, my mother had sustained a leg fracture, while my father had lost his life. The last rites were performed yesterday,” he said.

Sandeep, who is yet to recover from his injuries, said he is currently alone at his Budh Bazar home. “Right now, my mother is admitted to the hospital due to her injuries. My elder brother had earlier passed away from an illness. My sister lives in Uttar Pradesh after her marriage,” he added.

The police said they received a call at the Geeta Colony station about the accident near the fire station in the area. The police team rushed to the accident spot and shifted the couple to the SDN Hospital.

Hira Lal, who sustained a head injury, was declared ‘brought dead’ to the hospital, police said. They added Munni Devi told them they were walking on the road when a car, which was being driven rashly and negligently, hit them. Devi said her husband then fell down unconscious and she sustained a leg injury.