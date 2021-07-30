Delhi Police find two bodies in Rohini apartment, suicide suspected

One of the neighbours had called the police after they noticed a foul stench coming from the house.

Delhi Police found two dead bodies inside a house in Outer Delhi’s Rohini area on Thursday. Police said the man and the woman had shifted to the apartment in Rohini’s Sector 34 on July 25. Four days later, their bodies were found.

One of the neighbours had called the police after they noticed a foul stench coming from the house. However, the door of the house was locked from inside and the police couldn’t open it. As such, they called a team of the Delhi Fire Services to break open the door.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP (Outernorth), said, “Our team found two bodies lying on the floor. There was an electric wire tied to the hands of the man. We had to call in the electrical department as it was a live wire. The body of the woman was lying next to the man’s body,” the DCP added.

Police found that the deceased woman lived in the house while the man lived in Nihal Vihar. They suspect that the couple died by suicide as the door was locked and neighbours didn’t report any third person entering the house.

A Forensic Science Lab team was called to the spot to take samples. Police said the deceased hailed from Bihar and had been together for almost a year.

“The man was undergoing psychiatric treatment. We have informed both their parents. The two had come back from Bihar on July 24. A date later, they had shifted to the house in Rohini,” Singh informed.