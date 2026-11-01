Delhi L-G to meet cops amid protest call against transfer over Shahdara scuffle

Amid a proposed protest by Delhi Police personnel against the transfer of two officers, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu is scheduled to interact with police from the rank of constable to inspector at Utsav Sadan, Kingsway Camp, on November 3.

The personnel earlier said they wanted to meet the police commissioner and seek an interactive session on November 2.

According to a Delhi Police circular, the L-G’s programme is scheduled to begin at 4 pm. District and unit heads have been directed to nominate personnel for the interaction and ensure their presence at the venue.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashistha, who was posted in the Gandhi Nagar subdivision, and Inspector Arun Kumar, station house officer of the Shahdara police, were transferred after an advocate allegedly sustained a serious head injury in a scuffle at the police station on October 23.