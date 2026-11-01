Delhi L-G to meet cops amid protest call against transfer over Shahdara scuffle

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- Delhi L-G
- Delhi Police
Amid a proposed protest by Delhi Police personnel against the transfer of two officers, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu is scheduled to interact with police from the rank of constable to inspector at Utsav Sadan, Kingsway Camp, on November 3.
The personnel earlier said they wanted to meet the police commissioner and seek an interactive session on November 2.
According to a Delhi Police circular, the L-G’s programme is scheduled to begin at 4 pm. District and unit heads have been directed to nominate personnel for the interaction and ensure their presence at the venue.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashistha, who was posted in the Gandhi Nagar subdivision, and Inspector Arun Kumar, station house officer of the Shahdara police, were transferred after an advocate allegedly sustained a serious head injury in a scuffle at the police station on October 23.
The incident led to an indefinite strike by district court lawyers, who demanded action against the officers concerned. They called off the strike after the transfer orders were issued on October 28.
Messages began circulating in Delhi Police WhatsApp groups, asking personnel to gather outside the headquarters at 8 am on November 2 to support the two officers and seek restoration of their previous postings.
In a video that circulated on October 31, ACP Vashistha thanked his colleagues for their support and said he would join the proposed gathering. However, he suggested that personnel should instead seek an open discussion with the police commissioner, given that they were members of a disciplined force. He also sought the option of joining the interaction via videoconferencing for those unable to attend in person.
20 personnel each from all districts
The police circular directs all districts and traffic wings to nominate 20 personnel each, including three inspectors, seven upper subordinates, and 10 lower subordinates.
The Crime Branch and Anti-Narcotics Task Force have been asked to detail 15 personnel each, comprising two inspectors, three upper subordinates, and 10 lower subordinates.
Specialised units, including the Special Branch, Special Cell, Vigilance, Delhi Police Academy, SPUWAC, SPUNER, Security, FRRO, and IFSO, have been directed to nominate 10 personnel each. Their teams will comprise one inspector, three upper subordinates, and six lower subordinates.
The nominated personnel have been asked to report to the reserve inspector of the 1st Battalion, Delhi Armed Police, at Utsav Sadan by 2 pm on November 3.
Details of the nominated officers are to be sent to the designated officer by 2 pm on November 2 for coordination and administrative arrangements.
Senior officers, including special commissioners of police, joint commissioners, additional commissioners, and deputy commissioners of police of the North West District and Delhi Armed Police battalions, have also been directed to attend the programme.