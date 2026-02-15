Avoid these routes: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for India AI Impact Summit 2026

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Traffic curbs and route diversions will be enforced across Delhi from February 16 to 20 for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, where several heads of state, ministers and international delegates are expected to attend.
According to the Delhi Police, elaborate traffic arrangements have been put in place to ensure security, smooth movement of VIP convoys and minimal inconvenience to the public. The restrictions will be most stringent in the New Delhi district and adjoining areas.
Authorities said essential services will continue to operate without disruption, and ambulances and medical emergency vehicles will be given priority passage across the city. Movement for the general public will be facilitated through designated alternate routes.
Motorists have been advised to avoid several major stretches that fall along summit routes and security zones. These include Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Lodhi Road flyover), Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Tees January Marg, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Africa Avenue (Bikaji Cama Place to Yashwant Place), Kamal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Ashoka Road, Prithviraj Road, Kautilya Marg, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Kartavya Path, Sansad Marg, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Lodhi Road, among others.
Key corridors, including Ring Road between Brar Square and AIIMS, NH-48 from Rangpuri to Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Aurobindo Marg (AIIMS U-turn stretch), and routes around Connaught Place, will also face diversions and movement controls.
General vehicular entry will not be allowed during convoy movement on Bhairon Marg (excluding the Ring Road T-point) and Mathura Road between Subramania Bharti Marg and Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk. Non-destined vehicles will be diverted towards the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes and will not be allowed to enter Delhi during regulated hours.
Passengers travelling to the airport and railway stations will be permitted to travel but are advised to plan journeys in advance, use alternative routes, and allow extra travel time.
Ten schools located along VVIP routes will conduct board examinations from February 17. Traffic police have deployed nodal officers to facilitate the movement of students and staff. Suggested routes and officer contact details have been shared with the transport and education departments. Schools near the summit venue and along security routes have also been provided alternate access plans.
The Delhi Police have urged residents to use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, park vehicles only in designated areas, plan travel in advance, follow directions of traffic personnel and maintain road discipline, and report suspicious objects or persons to police immediately.
Real-time traffic updates will be available via the Delhi Traffic Police website, social media platforms, WhatsApp (8750871493), and helplines 1095 and 011-25844444. Officials have appealed for public cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit and minimal inconvenience to commuters.
There will be no restriction on the following corridor, and public may use this corridor to reach their destinations:
Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Raj Ghat- ISBT Kashmere Gate – Ajadpur – Punjabi
Bagh DhaulaKuan – AIIMS- Ashram Chowk
ISBT Kasmiri Gate-BoulewardRoad-Rani Jhansi Marg-DBG Road
Ashram Chowk-Ring Road-Rajghat-JLN Marg
VandeMatram Marg-Dr. Ambedkar Marg-Panchkuian Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place
ISBT Kasmiri Gate-Ring Road-Hanuman Mandir-S.P Mukherjee Marg
Ashram Chowk-Ring Road-Rajghat-Ring Road-Hanuman Mandir-S.P Mukherjee Marg
VandeMatram Marg-Dr. Ambedkar Marg-Rani Jhansi Marg-Rani Jhansi Flyover-Bouleward Road- Lothiyan Marg
AIIMS-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Mathura Road
ISBT Kashmere Gate-Ring Road-Rajghat-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Mathura Road.
In view of traffic regulations, motorists may travel to Airport Terminals via Metro services.
From Gurgaon to T3, T4, T2:
NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurgaon Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3
Terminal Road
From Gurgaon to T1:
NH-48 – Under Mahipalpur Flyover-T-3 Road.
NH-48 – Under Mahipalpur Flyover-NH-48-Ulan Bator Marg-T-1 Road.
From Dwarka to T3, T4, T2, T1:
Sector-22 Dwarka Road–UER II (Newly Operated Tunnel to T3)
From New Delhi and South Delhi to T3:
AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48
– T3 Terminal Road
From New Delhi and South Delhi to T3, T4, T2, T1:
AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – UllanBatar Marg
From West Delhi to T3, T4, T2, T1:
Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-
Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurgaon Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service
Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road
From North and East Delhi to T3, T4, T2, T1:
ISBT Kashmere Gate –Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja
Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri- Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-
Gurgaon Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road– UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road
