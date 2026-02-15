Avoid these routes: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for India AI Impact Summit 2026

India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held in Delhi from February 16 to 20 (Image generated using AI).

Traffic curbs and route diversions will be enforced across Delhi from February 16 to 20 for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, where several heads of state, ministers and international delegates are expected to attend.

According to the Delhi Police, elaborate traffic arrangements have been put in place to ensure security, smooth movement of VIP convoys and minimal inconvenience to the public. The restrictions will be most stringent in the New Delhi district and adjoining areas.

Authorities said essential services will continue to operate without disruption, and ambulances and medical emergency vehicles will be given priority passage across the city. Movement for the general public will be facilitated through designated alternate routes.