Avoid these routes: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for India AI Impact Summit 2026

With Bharat Mandapam hosting the India AI Impact Summit 2026, major stretches such as Mathura Road and Sardar Patel Marg will see traffic restrictions. Check the advisory for alternative routes to airports and railway stations.

By: Express News Service
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 11:34 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Police AI SummitIndia AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held in Delhi from February 16 to 20 (Image generated using AI).
Make us preferred source on Google

Traffic curbs and route diversions will be enforced across Delhi from February 16 to 20 for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, where several heads of state, ministers and international delegates are expected to attend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

According to the Delhi Police, elaborate traffic arrangements have been put in place to ensure security, smooth movement of VIP convoys and minimal inconvenience to the public. The restrictions will be most stringent in the New Delhi district and adjoining areas.

Authorities said essential services will continue to operate without disruption, and ambulances and medical emergency vehicles will be given priority passage across the city. Movement for the general public will be facilitated through designated alternate routes.

Motorists have been advised to avoid several major stretches that fall along summit routes and security zones. These include Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Lodhi Road flyover), Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Tees January Marg, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Africa Avenue (Bikaji Cama Place to Yashwant Place), Kamal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Ashoka Road, Prithviraj Road, Kautilya Marg, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Kartavya Path, Sansad Marg, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Lodhi Road, among others.

Key corridors, including Ring Road between Brar Square and AIIMS, NH-48 from Rangpuri to Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Aurobindo Marg (AIIMS U-turn stretch), and routes around Connaught Place, will also face diversions and movement controls.

General vehicular entry will not be allowed during convoy movement on Bhairon Marg (excluding the Ring Road T-point) and Mathura Road between Subramania Bharti Marg and Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk. Non-destined vehicles will be diverted towards the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes and will not be allowed to enter Delhi during regulated hours.

Passengers travelling to the airport and railway stations will be permitted to travel but are advised to plan journeys in advance, use alternative routes, and allow extra travel time.

Story continues below this ad

Ten schools located along VVIP routes will conduct board examinations from February 17. Traffic police have deployed nodal officers to facilitate the movement of students and staff. Suggested routes and officer contact details have been shared with the transport and education departments. Schools near the summit venue and along security routes have also been provided alternate access plans.

The Delhi Police have urged residents to use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, park vehicles only in designated areas, plan travel in advance, follow directions of traffic personnel and maintain road discipline, and report suspicious objects or persons to police immediately.

Real-time traffic updates will be available via the Delhi Traffic Police website, social media platforms, WhatsApp (8750871493), and helplines 1095 and 011-25844444. Officials have appealed for public cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit and minimal inconvenience to commuters.

Suggested routes

North-south corridor

There will be no restriction on the following corridor, and public may use this corridor to reach their destinations:
Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Raj Ghat- ISBT Kashmere Gate – Ajadpur – Punjabi
Bagh DhaulaKuan – AIIMS- Ashram Chowk

Story continues below this ad

Suggested routes for railway stations

New Delhi railway station

ISBT Kasmiri Gate-BoulewardRoad-Rani Jhansi Marg-DBG Road
Ashram Chowk-Ring Road-Rajghat-JLN Marg
VandeMatram Marg-Dr. Ambedkar Marg-Panchkuian Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place

Old Delhi railway staion

ISBT Kasmiri Gate-Ring Road-Hanuman Mandir-S.P Mukherjee Marg
Ashram Chowk-Ring Road-Rajghat-Ring Road-Hanuman Mandir-S.P Mukherjee Marg
VandeMatram Marg-Dr. Ambedkar Marg-Rani Jhansi Marg-Rani Jhansi Flyover-Bouleward Road- Lothiyan Marg

Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station

AIIMS-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Mathura Road
ISBT Kashmere Gate-Ring Road-Rajghat-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Mathura Road.

For airport

Through Metro services

In view of traffic regulations, motorists may travel to Airport Terminals via Metro services.

Through road

From Gurgaon to T3, T4, T2:

Story continues below this ad

NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurgaon Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3
Terminal Road

From Gurgaon to T1:

NH-48 – Under Mahipalpur Flyover-T-3 Road.
NH-48 – Under Mahipalpur Flyover-NH-48-Ulan Bator Marg-T-1 Road.

From Dwarka to T3, T4, T2, T1:
Sector-22 Dwarka Road–UER II (Newly Operated Tunnel to T3)

From New Delhi and South Delhi to T3:

AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48
– T3 Terminal Road

Story continues below this ad

From New Delhi and South Delhi to T3, T4, T2, T1:

AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – UllanBatar Marg

From West Delhi to T3, T4, T2, T1:

Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-
Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurgaon Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service
Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From North and East Delhi to T3, T4, T2, T1:

Story continues below this ad

ISBT Kashmere Gate –Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja
Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri- Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-
Gurgaon Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road– UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
He took blame on himself… wanted to end it: Nikhil Gupta’s family
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
Advertisement