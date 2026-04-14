Delhi Police to take control of CCTV, restrict public’s access to feed

The previous AAP-led government began installation of CCTV cameras across the city, and 1.40 lakh each were installed in two phases.

In a move that could significantly restrict public access to footage of CCTV cameras installed by the government, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha is learnt to have directed one of his Special CPs to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Public Works Department (PWD), ensuring footage “passwords are no longer shared with the general public”.

The previous AAP-led government began installation of CCTV cameras across the city, and 1.40 lakh each were installed in two phases. Mostly, CCTV cameras are installed by the PWD on roads, key public spaces, in government buildings and establishments, as well as underpasses.

“Currently, residents and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have passwords of most of the CCTV cameras to view feeds from the street and neighborhood cameras. They could independently check footage in case of incidents like thefts, children going missing, or minor crimes and share it with the police,” a senior police officer said.