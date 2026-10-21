Delhi Police likely to seek custody extension of CJP leaders again

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The Delhi Police is likely to seek further judicial custody extension of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, after the Delhi High Court noted that the duo had breached their peace bonds.
The two have spent seven days in Tihar Jail, lodged in separate high-security wards.
A Delhi Police source said the police would seek an extension because Das and Ranka called for protests despite furnishing bonds undertaking not to organise such protests for a year.
The two are due to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Mandir Marg police station around 3 pm on Wednesday.
Earlier this afternoon, Das and Ranka withdrew their plea challenging the SEM order extending their judicial custody filed before a vacation bench of the Delhi HC. This came after a line of questions from the court on pursuing alternate remedies before the sessions court.
Justice Subramonium Prasad, addressing their counsel Abhik Chimni, observed that the bond furnished on October 10 was allegedly breached the very next day, October 11. The judge said the High Court examines the decision-making process rather than the decision itself, unless the decision is so perverse that it “shocks the conscience”.
The court also asked whether authorities were entitled to demand stricter proof when the two had allegedly breached the peace bond for a second time by trespassing at Jantar Mantar and waving a flag.
The case
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Das and Ranka had landed in Delhi on October 10 to protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The trio was detained immediately after landing.
They were released the next day after filing personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each to keep peace and maintain good behaviour.
On October 14, a group of 14 — including Ranka, Das and CJP’s national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde — allegedly came through a narrow lane behind the Janata Dal (United) office, climbed over a locked iron gate and entered Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a protest site.
They unfurled the Tricolour and raised slogans before being detained, said officers.
Ranka and Das were arrested.
Two separate cases were registered against them. One was at Connaught Place police station under sections of disobedience of an order given by a public servant, house trespass, and criminal conspiracy. The second was registered at Parliament Street. Both were transferred to the Crime Branch.