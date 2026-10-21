Delhi Police likely to seek custody extension of CJP leaders again

The Delhi Police is likely to seek further judicial custody extension of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, after the Delhi High Court noted that the duo had breached their peace bonds.

The two have spent seven days in Tihar Jail, lodged in separate high-security wards.

A Delhi Police source said the police would seek an extension because Das and Ranka called for protests despite furnishing bonds undertaking not to organise such protests for a year.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The two are due to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Mandir Marg police station around 3 pm on Wednesday.