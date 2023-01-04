Delhi Police to register FIR after drunk man urinates on female co-passenger on Air India flight

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it will register an FIR in the case of an inebriated male passenger urinating over a senior citizen woman passenger seated in the business class on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

“The matter was reported to Air India by female passenger, after which a complaint was given to police on behalf of Air India on December 28,” the police said in a statement.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said it has sought a report from Air India on the incident. The watchdog also said it will take action against those found negligent with respect to the incident, while Air India has set up an internal committee to look into the matter and decide on appropriate action.

An Air India spokesperson on Wednesday said it has reported the incident to the police and regulatory authorities for them to further investigate and take any necessary action against the misbehaving party.

“We are aware of the incident involving a passenger who had behaved in an unacceptable manner, affecting another. We have also been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process,” the spokesperson added.

With inputs from PTI