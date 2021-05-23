Delhi Police to not issue challans to mask violators for one day

A health worker wearing a protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of a man during random COVID-19 testing of people at Dundahera-Kapashera Delhi border, in Gurugram, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

To curb mask violations and make people aware about the pandemic, the Delhi Police has decided to not issue any challans for a day. On Sunday, police personnel will stop violators but will not issue a Rs 2,000 fine. Instead they will offer them a face mask and educate them about the risks of contracting an infection and about government guidelines.

At least 2,000 people are caught every day for not wearing a mask in public in Delhi. Each person is fined and cases are registered against them for violating norms.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said they want to curb the violations and their plan of “ fine and prosecution” will be continued but they want to take a day off and educate people. Few of the districts in Delhi started the awareness drive early morning on Sunday.

In the Southwest district of Delhi, district team along with DCP Ingit Pratap Singh patrolled the streets and gave roses to the violators.

“ We started this as there were complaints all over Delhi that police was being harsh on violators. So, the violators will be stopped today but won’t be fined. We will give them masks and roses,” said a senior police officer.

According to the data shared by Delhi Police Spokesperson ACP Anil Mittal, the police has issued a total of 6,50,768 challans for mask violation since the lockdown. The police said they have collected a total of Rs 11 crores in fines in the last month. The violations include spitting and social distancing violations.

In Shahdara, the district team decided to make announcements on the streets about mask violations and coronavirus. Police personnel stepped out with speakers and mics to markets on Sunday.

Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Southwest) said, “ As the Covid cases have come down, the government may lift the lockdown soon. People will start moving out and the possibility of creating a third wave. We want to create awareness. On Sunday, we won’t fine anyone and ask them to strictly follow guidelines. The public needs awareness”