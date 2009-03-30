Delhi Police to increase PCR presence

In view of recent security threats,the Delhi Police has initiated steps to make the city safer. Police Control Room (PCR) vans,supposed to be the first to report any mishap,will be upgraded for prompt reaction to any threat or terrorist attack.

* Delhi currently has around 700 PCR vehicles

* There are also around 200 motorcycles deployed on city roads to spot any emergency and traffic situation

* The PCR section of the Delhi Police has around 7,000 officers and all PCR vans are controlled from a central control room

* Currently,three officers are present in each PCR van  a driver,a gunman and an officer in-charge

* Two more officers will now be deployed in each PCR van,so that the unit is equipped to tackle emergency situations like stampedes,terror strikes etc

* An AK 47 will be provided to each of the two officers besides regular revolvers. This step is also aimed at giving the Delhi Police an image makeover

* All four officers apart from the driver will now have guns

* 15-20 minutes is the time a PCR van will now take to reach remote areas,thanks to Global Positioning System

* 10 minutes is the time a PCR van will now take to reach any spot

