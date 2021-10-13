Delhi Police to conduct independent enquiry into ‘assault’ on women student activists during protest

The Delhi Police will conduct an independent enquiry against police personnel who have been accused of sexually assaulting two students of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) during a protest outside the Home Minister’s residence against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 10.

The students alleged they were sexually assaulted; their clothes were pulled up and that personnel allegedly hit them on their private parts. Delhi Police refuted the allegations saying the personnel were only performing their duty and faced resistance from protesters who refused to get into buses.

On Wednesday afternoon, the students staged a protest against the personnel outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road. They demanded that the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chanakyapuri) be sacked because she allegedly ordered her subordinates to assault the students.

One of the activists claimed the ACP ordered police personnel to hit her. “This was a pre-planned attack. They lifted my kurta in front of male police officers. I was groped and hit on my private parts. While other members were taken in one bus, my friend and I were taken in another bus. We were alone and police were threatening us. At Mandir Marg police station, we asked for medicines and later complained that we want to lodge a complaint. The policemen didn’t help us and threatened that they would register a case against us. We were clueless,” she alleged.

AIPWA secretary Kavita Krishnan, who was also at the protest, said the activists and several other students posted about the assault on Twitter but police didn’t take any action. “Delhi Police assaulted the students and threatened them. The students wanted to lodge a complaint but were scared. However, they did post about the assault on social media. Why didn’t police take action then? We have now drafted a memorandum explaining everything that happened outside the Home Minister’s residence. Women can’t be assaulted for protesting…,” said Krishnan.

Senior officers from the Delhi Police have now initiated an enquiry into the matter. No FIR has been registered in the case yet, but the complaint has been received, police said. The students submitted the memorandum and a letter to the Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to look into the matter.

Jaspal Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said, “An independent enquiry will be conducted by the police into the allegations of assault. We are yet to receive details about the investigating team. However, legal action will soon be taken.”