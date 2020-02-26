Timeline: A long, controversial 10 weeks for the Delhi Police

Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung on Tuesday questioned the leadership of Delhi Police in the wake of the ongoing violence in Delhi. Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung on Tuesday questioned the leadership of Delhi Police in the wake of the ongoing violence in Delhi.

At least 20 people have been killed over the last 72 hours in violence that has hit northeast Delhi. The role of the Delhi Police has come into question once again with allegations that they did little to stop or even contain mobs who have taken law into their own hands.

Here is a brief timeline of recent events involving the Delhi Police which have unfolded in the past few weeks:

Jamia violence

The Delhi Police barged inside Jamia Milia Islamia campus and clashed with students on Dec 15, 2019. Library, reading room, hostels, washrooms were vandalised and lathis and teargas were used. Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said in a statement that there was no permission to enter the university.

An investigation into the violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at New Friends Colony revealed that three bullets were also fired by two police personnel in front of an ACP-rank officer, while the Delhi Police claimed that not a single bullet was fired during the clashes.

JNU Violence

On January 5, 2020, masked men wielding sticks, rods and sledgehammers terrorised Jawaharlal Nehru University for nearly four hours, entering hostels, injuring 36 students and teachers.

For the four hours when masked “miscreants” were first seen gathering inside JNU, 23 calls were made from inside the campus to Police Control Room (PCR). But it wasn’t until late evening that Registrar Pramod Kumar handed over an official letter to Delhi Police, “seeking increased presence and deployment on the premises.

Police relied heavily on ABVP’s footage and charged the injured JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh. No arrests have been made yet.

Jamia student shot at

On January 30, 2020, a Jamia student was shot at by a gunman in full police view. The student received an injury on his arm and the gunman was detained.

Gunman opens fire at Shaheen Bagh

On February 1, 2020, a gunman named Kapil Gujjar, opened fire at the barricades at Shaheen Bagh protest site. No one was injured and he was eventually overpowered.

Violence in North East Delhi

For three days since Sunday, the national capital has witnessed violence as groups of young men roamed around parts of northeast Delhi with rods and sticks, setting ablaze homes and shops owned by Muslims. At least 18 people have been killed and 250 injured. All this has happened right under the nose of the police who either stood as silent spectators, looked the other way or were plain missing when they were most needed.

