Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Delhi Police tightens security in city ahead of Shab-e-Barat, Holi

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said more than 150 company security personnel other than Delhi Police, around 800 traffic policemen on key traffic junctions and 9,000 police personnel will be deployed.

Ahead of Shab-e-Barat and Holi, the Delhi Police has strengthened security deployment in the city and said it will deploy around 800 traffic policemen and 9,000 police personnel to maintain strict vigil against any anti-social activity.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said more than 150 company security personnel other than Delhi Police, around 800 traffic policemen on key traffic junctions and 9,000 police personnel will be deployed.

She added, “More than 600 static pickets and 1,300 motorcycle patrol vehicles will be deployed…”

The Delhi Traffic Police, in an advisory, said elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to keep a check on drunken driving, over-speeding, among other violations. “Special checking teams of 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections…,” the advisory said.

 

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 06:25 IST
