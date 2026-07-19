‘No permission taken for protest march’: Delhi Police tighten security at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Police are keeping a close watch on developments at Jantar Mantar after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo appealed to people to gather at the site for a march towards Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday.

Police officers said CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar had neither obtained permission to continue their protest at the site nor applied for permission to hold a protest march. “Since Section 163 remains in force in the New Delhi district, they cannot be allowed to hold the march,” an officer remarked.

The New Delhi district remains on high alert, with prohibitory orders under Section 163 (which prevents gathering) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in force around Parliament. Given the prevailing restrictions, the police officer said, there is little chance of the protesters being granted permission to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, which is located just about a kilometre away.