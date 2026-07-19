‘No permission taken for protest march’: Delhi Police tighten security at Jantar Mantar

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The Delhi Police are keeping a close watch on developments at Jantar Mantar after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo appealed to people to gather at the site for a march towards Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday.
Police officers said CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar had neither obtained permission to continue their protest at the site nor applied for permission to hold a protest march. “Since Section 163 remains in force in the New Delhi district, they cannot be allowed to hold the march,” an officer remarked.
The New Delhi district remains on high alert, with prohibitory orders under Section 163 (which prevents gathering) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in force around Parliament. Given the prevailing restrictions, the police officer said, there is little chance of the protesters being granted permission to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, which is located just about a kilometre away.
Meanwhile, supporters of Sonam Wangchuk continued to arrive at the protest site from around 9 am on Saturday, with the crowd swelling to nearly 800 by the evening. Security arrangements were also intensified.
A police officer said this was the largest gathering witnessed at the site in the past two weeks. “Around 200-300 personnel have been deployed, and senior officers are conducting regular ground inspections to monitor the situation,” the officer said.
Multiple layers of security screening have been put in place. Those entering the protest site are required to send their bags through a conveyor-belt scanner, following which police personnel paste a security sticker on them. Visitors are then subjected to two rounds of frisking and body scanner checks.
The DCP and additional DCP level officers have been deployed round the clock at the protest site, sources said.
Outside the barricaded area, a riot control vehicle remained on standby, while groups of police personnel were stationed near the stage.
Police personnel have been instructed to remain on standby and closely monitor every development at the protest site. The Delhi Police have also alerted their counterparts in neighbouring states to keep a watch on any gatherings of people heading towards the national capital.
Abhijeet Dipke began a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue. “He had obtained permission for only one day, but they continued the protest without permission,” another officer said.
The protest gained national attention when activist Sonam Wangchuk announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike demanding Pradhan’s resignation.
On Saturday, the Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital after his health condition deteriorated. His wife, however, alleged that the government and the administration were not providing her with accurate information about his health condition.
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