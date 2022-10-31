Delhi Police searches residences of The Wire founder Siddharth Varadarajan, editor M K Venu

Despite a categorical denial from Meta that the report had cited fake documents, The Wire published follow-up stories and its retraction and apology did not mention him “despite tarnishing my image”, Malviya said.

A day after Malviya’s complaint, The Wire had filed a complaint against its researcher Devesh Kumar with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police. “The complaint has been filed against Devesh Kumar who is allegedly involved in the fabrication of documents and forgery. This is in connection with all the Meta stories that were published this month,” said an officer.

In October, The Wire claimed Meta had given certain special privileges to Malviya through its XCheck programme, where he could take down any content on Meta that he thought was critical of the government or the BJP while having the privilege to post anything without Instagram rules applying to him. The Wire claimed that its reports were based on a document “sourced” from an alleged Meta insider. This was denied by Meta, which called the document fake. Following this, The Wire published a series of articles defending the report, citing what it called “internal emails” of Meta, which have all turned out to be fake. Since then, The Wire has retracted the story and issued an apology to its readers taking “moral responsibility for the omission”.