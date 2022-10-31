scorecardresearch
Delhi Police searches residences of The Wire founder Siddharth Varadarajan, editor M K Venu

The latest development comes days after the police had registered an FIR against  The Wire, its founder, and editors in connection with its report, subsequently retracted, that BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya used his special privileges at social media giant Meta to take down over 700 posts.

The Wire founder Siddharth Varadarajan and editor M K Venu. (Twitter)

Delhi Police Monday searched the residences of Siddharth Varadarajan and M K Venu, the founder and editor of news portal The Wire, in connection with its report that BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya used his special privileges at tech giant Meta to take down over 700 social media posts. The story was subsequently retracted.

Police said that they will be checking their devices and collecting evidence in connection with the probe.

Police also said nobody has been detained.

On Friday, Malviya submitted a complaint to the special commissioner of police (crime) against The Wire, Vardarajan, and editors Siddharth Bhatia, Venu and Jahnavi Sen. The journalists have been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery with the purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for harming reputation), 471 (using forged document), 500 (defamation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention).

Despite a categorical denial from Meta that the report had cited fake documents, The Wire published follow-up stories and its retraction and apology did not mention him “despite tarnishing my image”, Malviya said.

A day after Malviya’s complaint, The Wire had filed a complaint against its researcher Devesh Kumar with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police. “The complaint has been filed against Devesh Kumar who is allegedly involved in the fabrication of documents and forgery. This is in connection with all the Meta stories that were published this month,” said an officer.

In October, The Wire claimed Meta had given certain special privileges to Malviya through its XCheck programme, where he could take down any content on Meta that he thought was critical of the government or the BJP while having the privilege to post anything without Instagram rules applying to him. The Wire claimed that its reports were based on a document “sourced” from an alleged Meta insider. This was denied by Meta, which called the document fake. Following this, The Wire published a series of articles defending the report, citing what it called “internal emails” of Meta, which have all turned out to be fake. Since then, The Wire has retracted the story and issued an apology to its readers taking “moral responsibility for the omission”.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 06:50:02 pm
