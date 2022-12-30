Delhi Police team rescues 14 people from building that caught fire

A Delhi Police team saved the lives of 14 people who were trapped inside a building in Sangam Vihar after a fire broke out on Wednesday.

Police said the fire started from a shop on the ground floor and later spread to the top floors on Wednesday night.

A team of police personnel and fire department reached the spot around 1 am and found that 14 people were trapped inside. “The fire spread due to wood and other raw materials inside the shops. Three fire tenders were sent there.

The blaze was doused by 2 am,” an official said.

“The people were trapped because of the smoke and were shouting for help. The staff rushed to get a ladder from a nearby building and used it to rescue all the people. There were five men, four women and five children. All were evacuated safely,” said DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary.