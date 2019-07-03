Delhi: Police suspect Model Town thieves hit other targets too

CCTV grab from the Model Town house.

Three unidentified armed assailants barged into a 24×7 medical store in South East Delhi’s New Friends Colony in the early hours of Tuesday and robbed the cashier of Rs 1.2 lakh at gunpoint, police said.

After scanning CCTV footage of the incident, police suspect the assailants are the same ones who had robbed a family in Model Town as well as a wedding decorator in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar early Sunday morning.

Police have found CCTV footage in all three incidents, which shows three masked men brandishing weapons to threaten the victims and then robbing them. The most recent robbery took place on Tuesday morning when the men barged into a medical store in Sarai Jullena, New Friends Colony.

“We were working the night shift when, at around 3.40 am, three men barged into our shop. One of them was wearing a helmet, while the other two had covered their faces with handkerchiefs. They brandished pistols and threatened my colleague and me… They then took all the cash from the counter and two phones. Before leaving, they pointed the pistol at us again. I thought they were going to kill me but luckily they left on a bike,” said Kuldeep Kumar, the cashier at the medical store.

“We received a PCR around 5 am about a robbery at the Sanjivani chemist store. They took away Rs 1 lakh and two phones,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal.

The first incident took place early Sunday morning when a businessman and his wife were robbed by three armed men in Model Town, right after they pulled their Mercedes into their home’s private parking. The accused, who followed the family into the parking area, also exchanged fire with police later but managed to escape.

Police believe that before they committed the Model Town theft, they allegedly robbed a wedding decorator in Pandav Nagar.

The complainant, Hukum Chand said, “I had borrowed my sister-in-law’s car to go to work. Around 2.45 am, I was on my way to their house to return the car. Right after I parked the vehicle, three men rushed towards me. One of them caught me by my neck and the other held my hands. The third man started shouting at me, telling me to give him all my money. Before I could say anything, he started searching the pockets of my pants.”

He alleged that they held him at gunpoint and stole his wallet, car keys, phone, a gold chain and Rs 23,000. “They were going through the car when my sister-in-law came out of the house and spotted the robbers. She shouted to alert the neighbours, and the robbers panicked and fled on their bike,” said Chand.

An FIR has been registered and a probe is on, said police.