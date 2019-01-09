Delhi police survey to improve services: 30,000 phone interviews, 2,000 home visits

The Delhi Police has engaged the Quality Council of India to conduct a public perception survey to understand the gaps between police functioning and people’s expectations, city police commissioner Amulya Patnaik said Wednesday.

This is the first time in the country a police force is conducting such a survey, he said, adding the other states have also been requested by the Home Ministry for such an exercise.

“Such a survey was conducted in 1995 when I was posted as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of a district. Thereafter, we have not been able to conduct such kind of a survey where we should be in a position to know what all gaps are there between police functioning and public expectation.

He said the police expect it will “substantially gain” from this in terms of what they have to do. “We hope that some very interesting results come to us in the next few months.”

According to Satish Golcha, the special commissioner of police (Crime), the survey will be based on household visits and telephonic interviews.

“Fifty per cent of the people who will be spoken to will be those who have come in contact through police either through Police control Room calls or through some cases. Fifty per cent will be the general public.

“There will be 30,000 telephonic interviews and 2,000 interviews will be done by visiting households. This will be done as per internationally accepted terms,” he said.

Golcha said they have signed an agreement with the QCI and will be providing them a database and they will be choosing on their own.

This survey will help determine as to how the citizens are taking the services and what views they have and what are the incidents of crime.

On the basis of the findings of the survey, an appropriate response will be devised to serve the citizens better, he said.

Sources said the survey is likely to be completed within three months.

In November, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the national capital police has to become a role model for other police forces and had expressed anguish over the fact that the police personnel were not behaving well while dealing with the common man.