Delhi Police summons AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for ‘threatening’ Dasna temple priest

Delhi Police has summoned AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan a week after lodging an FIR against him for allegedly threatening Dasna temple’s head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

An FIR was registered against Khan a day after he lodged a complaint at Jamia Nagar police station against Saraswati for “hurting religious sentiments” by his comments against the Prophet made at an event in Delhi.

In a video accompanying his tweet on Saturday, the AAP MLA said he had come to file a complaint against Narsinghanand. Khan further said that while his words call for beheading or cutting his tongue off, “we have faith in the Constitution and the law and we hope an FIR will be registered against him and he will be sent to jail”.

DCP (New Delhi district) Dr. Eish Singhal said, “We have issued notice to Amanatullah, asking him to join the investigation on April 12.”

“Taking suo motu cognizance, we have registered an FIR under IPC sections 153-A and 506 against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan at Parliament Street police station,” Additional DCP (New Delhi district) Vikas Kumar had said earlier this week.

On Friday, police had summoned Saraswati, asking him to join the investigation, but he did not join the probe.