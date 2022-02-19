Delhi Police rescues man threatening to die by suicide near India Gate

A 32-year-old man tried to die by suicide near the India Gate when he was rescued by the Delhi police on Friday.

The man, who had dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi, told the cops that he was about to take the step as he was upset with a factory owner at Panipat who was not paying his workers.

DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav said they came to know about the matter at around 3.30 pm after the local patrolling officers saw him and alerted the control room. He has been identified as Santosh Gandhi, a native of Madhya Pradesh who works at a factory in Haryana’s Panipat.

“We came to know that Santosh had climbed tree and was threatening to die by suicide if his demands were not met. Efforts were made to persuade him but he was not ready to listen. However, the police personnel on duty finally rescued him and took him to RML Hospital for treatment,” Yadav added.