Delhi Police maps route for farmers’ Republic Day tractor rally

The Delhi Police Sunday proposed four routes from Ghazipur, Singhu, Chilla, and Tikri borders for the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police granted the farmers permission to carry out a tractor parade on January 26 inside the Capital, but on the condition that they will start only after the completion of the official parade on Rajpath. As per the agreement, the farmers will enter Delhi from the borders, but stay in the adjoining areas and not venture towards Central Delhi.

Thousands of tractors are headed for Delhi from Punjab and Haryana to participate in the parade. Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary of the Punjab Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, said. “Around 2.5-3 lakh tractors will take to the roads near the protest sites. The parade will be absolutely peaceful from our end,” he said.

The Delhi Police had held a series of talks with farmers trying to convince them first to cancel their parade, and later to keep it outside the Capital, even as security was tightened in view of the Republic Day.

“The farmers have been asked to send a written application, specifying their proposed routes, the number of tractors and farmers participating in the parade, and the timings. We will discuss the route tomorrow with them. But they have said the tractor parade will only be in the areas around the borders where they are protesting. They have been assured medical assistance and security during the parade,” police sources said.

In view of the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has deployed a five-layer security in and around the city. Over 40,000 police, ITBP and CRPF personnel will be deployed at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, police said.

Since November 28 last year, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the laws at several Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, and demanding the three legislations be repealed.