Delhi police sue firm over ‘faulty’ traffic signals, speed cams

A cheating case has been registered against a Delhi-based firm that allegedly supplied and installed faulty traffic signals and speed violation check camera systems across different areas in the capital. The FIR was registered Monday against Turbo Consultancy Pvt Ltd by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), after a complaint was filed by the Delhi Traffic Police.

The FIR stated the “firm conned the department to the tune of Rs 8.5 crore,” and the alleged cheating lasted from 2000-2017, after which the Vigilance Branch conducted an inquiry. The traffic signals and cameras were installed in 2000-2007 at SP Marg, Panchsheel crossing, Tughlaq Road, Max Mueller Marg, Barar Square, Dwarka Sectors 1 and 2 and Karol Bagh, among other places, as per the FIR.

“After the installation, the systems did not work for the prescribed time period. As a result, most of the valuable equipment acquired at a good cost by the department lay dysfunctional after one-and-a-half years of their purchase. These equipment remained idle and unused for want of repair and also caused serious operational disruption in terms of management of traffic, prevention of road accidents and violations,” stated the FIR.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said, “Based on an inquiry, the contract for installing and maintaining the equipment was awarded to Turbo Consultancy for 10 years by Delhi Police. It was later found the equipment remained idle and unutilised for want for maintenance, repair.”

A spokesperson of Turbo Consultancy told The Indian Express, “All the allegations are false and the equipment was not faulty. The department placed orders from 2000 to 2007… that shows our equipment and services were not poor. We will figure out the best course of action.”

Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Dr O P Mishra said, “We received the complaint on Monday from the Traffic Police HQ and an FIR was registered. There were some aberrations in the contract and false commitments were made by the firm to the department due to which they suffered heavy losses.”

The FIR stated the firm allegedly “hid facts about its capacity, stocks, the supply of spares and technological upgradation from traffic police” and “the firm didn’t respond to queries and issues faced by the department… ”