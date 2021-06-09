Delhi Police sub inspector transferred after bribery complaint

The businessman has also requested a Delhi court to initiate inquiry against the sub-inspector. (Representational Photo)

A Delhi Police sub-inspector, posted with the cyber cell, has been transferred to district lines after a businessman alleged that the former had called him to his office in Dwarka during the lockdown and threatened to file a case of sedition against him if he did not give Rs 10 lakh.

A senior official, while confirming the development, said that an internal enquiry has been initiated against sub-inspector Deepak Jakhar before taking any action.

Sources said SI Jakhar called the businessman to his office on April 27 and threatened to file a case of sedition against him.

“Jahkar later started demanding Rs 10 lakh from the businessman for not taking any legal action against him and also called to him thrice, which the businessman recorded. The businessman then sent an email to the vigilance branch and also informed a Delhi court while applying for anticipatory bail,” police sources said.

The complainant has alleged in his anticipatory bail application that the issue started when another firm they were working with wanted a bribe to give them more business. In his application, the businessman said he had informed senior officials of the company, complaining about the demands for a bribe.

It was after this that the police official got in touch with him and threatened him.

The complainant has also requested the Delhi court to initiate an inquiry against the sub-inspector.