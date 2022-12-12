Delhi Police Sub-Inspector thrashed by husband outside her home in Dwarka

A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector was allegedly thrashed by her husband outside her house in the city’s Dwarka area, said the police, adding the accused is an advocate. The Delhi Police have registered a case against the man and are probing the incident.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon. The Sub-Inspector, Doli Tevathia, posted a video on social media about the alleged assault. In the video, the man is seen entering the lane and hitting a car with his black SUV. The complainant comes out and starts arguing with him. Both are seen fighting as she takes out the side view mirror of his car. The man then hits and pushes her. He also threatens to kill her.

Tevathia wrote she is posted with the Delhi Police and is on maternity leave. “I am constantly facing abuse from my husband’s advocate Mr Tarun Dabas. Today he beat me in broad daylight. Please ensure action…” she added.

On Monday, Tevathia said they have filed three complaints against Dabas so far.

“The police didn’t register a case till December. My husband wanted dowry and would fight with me. I have been living with my family for three months now. He comes and beats us up…and harasses us. Yesterday, he first hit our car and then abused my mother and me,” she added.

The Delhi Police have now booked Dabas under sections of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, mischief (causing damage) and criminal intimidation. The case has been registered on the complaint of the sub-inspector and her brother Sumit Kumar. In the complaint, Kumar alleged Dabas assaulted him as well on several occasions in September.

“I was attacked on 04 of September 2022 by Mr Tarun Dabas and the 5-7 goons he brought with him. I made PCR calls and was somehow saved by the police. A complaint in this regard was also given to the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Rohini, New Delhi (copy enclosed). Feeling repeated threats of the same type I asked the Police to ensure my and my family’s safety. However, no substantial pre-emptive action was taken to thwart Mr Tarun Dabas. On 11 September 2022, Mr Tarun Dabas brought nearly 15 goons along with him in 3 cars and tried to attack me and my family at my home. I again made PCR calls … and called for the police help,” he said in the complaint.

“Dabas is a habitual drunkard and women beater…(he) often pressurises my sister for money. My sister is a government servant…Due to the inaction of the police, Mr Tarun Dabas has been emboldened and is beginning to surpass all limits and my family is leaving under constant threat,” he added.

Advertisement

A senior police officer said they are looking into the allegations and will take appropriate legal action.