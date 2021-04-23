Delhi police SI dies of Covid complications

A 29-year-old Delhi police Sub-Inspector died of Covid-19 related complications in Ghaziabad on Friday. The deceased, Ankit Choudhary, tested positive for Covid on April 15. Initially, he was under home quarantine and was shifted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh four days after he was infected, said an official.

“We tried to look for a bed but couldn’t find one in Delhi. He complained of breathlessness and his health was deteriorating. At last, we admitted him at a hospital in Ghaziabad. Doctors told us the infection spread to his lungs,” said a police official who didn’t wish to be named.

A senior police officer from Northwest district said Choudhary had been unwell for sometime.

He was in need of plasma for further treatment. The officer said, “We were in touch with Choudhary’s family and sent a donor, but he was rejected by the doctors.”

The police said he died of Covid related complications on Friday. Choudhary was posted at Bharat Nagar police station and had been working for the Delhi Police for over eight years.

He’s survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter who live in Delhi’s Wazirabad.