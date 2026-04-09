The glue-trap racket: how Delhi cop’s ‘stuck’ debit card exposed ATM fraud gang

A Delhi Police officer lost Rs 35,000 last year after his debit card “got stuck” inside an ATM in Paschim Vihar and he followed a fake helpline’s instructions—an incident that led to the unravelling of a gang of scammers linked to over 50 instances of fraud and attempted fraud.

On September 27, 2025, Sub-Inspector Avtar Singh went to an ATM near his house in a government colony in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar neighbourhood and inserted his debit card.

“It got stuck. He tried to get it out but couldn’t. He saw a white sheet pasted on the kiosk with a helpline number on it, so he dialled it,” an investigating officer said.

The number belonged to Ravi Kumar Bharti, a man arrested in 2022 for running an ATM card theft racket along with others. Avtar was soon talking to an associate of Ravi’s, Roshan Kumar, who claimed to be a bank official.

“Avtar was told his card was stuck due to a malfunction. He was asked to re-enter the PIN, but nothing happened. Roshan then told him to go home and that his card would be delivered,” the officer said.

One of Ravi’s men had allegedly applied Feviquick and other strong adhesives inside the slot to jam customers’ cards. That was his and his gang’s modus operandi: A glue-trap inside ATM slots, fake helpline numbers pasted on kiosks, and callers posing as bank officials.

“Avtar was made to dial his PIN again while one of the gang members watched and noted it down. After Avtar left, the gang took out the card, used the PIN, and withdrew Rs 35,000 from his account,” the police officer said.

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Avtar received a text message that his money was debited but never received his card back. He filed a case, and the Paschim Vihar East police station registered an FIR.

Early investigation led to the arrests of Roshan Kumar and Pintu Kumar, who pointed to Ravi Kumar Bharti as the operation’s mastermind.

Ravi, 36, who hails from Bihar’s Gaya district and passed Class 12, came to Delhi in 2018 to work at a Paharganj hotel. He thus met Roshan Kumar, who was from a village just a few kilometres away from Gaya.

“Roshan introduced Ravi to Pintu Kumar, who lived with him in the Neb Sarai locality of South Delhi, along with others from his village.

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Roshan knew how ATMs worked and proposed a plan. Ravi then created a step-by-step guide on how to execute it,” the police officer said.

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The gang executed over 50 such attempts and duped at least 22 people across the capital between 2018 and 2025. Ravi and his associates were arrested in 2022, the police said, and later came out on bail before returning to Bihar.

“But they couldn’t earn as much as they liked in Bihar, so they came back to Delhi in 2025 to start scamming people again. One of their victims was Avtar Singh,” the police officer said.

A team led by Inspector Shivraj Singh Bisht, under the supervision of ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba, tracked the accused using CCTV footage, technical inputs, and local intelligence.

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A specific lead placed Ravi in the Rajpur Khurd area of Chhattarpur, where the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch nabbed him on Tuesday.

The police said he was previously involved in at least seven criminal cases and has now been linked to more than 50 instances of ATM fraud and attempted fraud.

Nine victims have been identified so far, leading to four FIRs and five complaints across multiple police stations.