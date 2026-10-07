Cramped spaces, deposit disputes: Delhi students tell cops what’s wrong with their PGs

Tushar wants to leave his paying guest accommodation in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar after seven months of living there and move in with a friend. But the second-year Delhi University student is worried he will have to forgo the Rs 20,000 security deposit he paid when he moved in.
His rent agreement has an 11-month lock-in clause.
“My warden says that if I leave the PG before the lapse of 11 months, my Rs 20,000 security deposit will not be returned. I’m not sure how to deal with this,” said Tushar, a B.Com student from Uttar Pradesh.
His concern was among several issues raised during a Delhi Police drive to meet students living in PGs and rented accommodation in the Capital’s major student hubs — Mukherjee Nagar in North Delhi, Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi, Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh and Patel Nagar in Central Delhi.
The drive, undertaken by police teams from every police station, followed the September 6 collapse of a building housing a private hostel in Satya Niketan, which claimed seven lives, including those of five students.
Thousands of students who flock to Delhi to study in colleges and coaching institutes live in PGs because of the acute shortage of on-campus accommodation.
Kuldeep, who studies at a coaching institute in Karol Bagh and stays in a nearby PG, said, “For most students, security deposit is the most common problem because people sometimes have to leave or change their PGs,” he said.
Cramped spaces in many private hostels have also been worrying, Kuldeep said. But the Satya Niketan incident has made students more worried about safety and accountability.
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“It’s cramped inside the PGs. But what is bothering us most after this incident is the question of who is accountable to us,” he said.
Muskan, who has been living at a PG in Old Rajinder Nagar for over a year, said her concerns revolved around basic standards of living: poor hygiene, inadequate water supply and electricity maintenance, sagging electrical wires and waterlogging her PG.
After meeting students at PGs, reading rooms and libraries in these student hubs, police compiled the issues raised by students and prepared an Action Taken Report (ATR), which was submitted to the Delhi Police Headquarters, according to the officials sources.
Officers said the most frequent grievance aired by students in these interactions was over security deposits. Apart from these, students also flagged waterlogging, seepage, cleanliness in kitchens, maintenance of the buildings, and dark or poorly lit stretches around PGs.
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Rohit Rajbir Singh, DCP Central, said police were briefing PG owners and property dealers about the issue of security deposits, which he said was a major concern for students who spend considerable amounts on accommodation.
“Letters were sent to civic agencies seeking structural audits of properties for the safety and security of students. The Delhi Fire Services was approached for fire-safety surveys. Libraries were directed to follow safety norms, obtain fire no-objection certificates and install CCTV cameras,” Singh added.
Police also began regular engagement with Residents’ Welfare Associations to improve CCTV coverage and ensure that PGs and rented accommodation followed safety guidelines, he said.
Steve, a B.Com student living in Mukherjee Nagar, said that police had also shared contact numbers with them during their interaction at his PG. “The police officers had come to my PG a few days ago and told us about precautionary measures in case an emergency situation arises. They also gave us the contact number of the station house officer,” he said.
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“The officer also told us to take precautions to prevent incidents of mobile phone snatching. He also told us to not befriend strangers,’” Rudra said.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More