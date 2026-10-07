Cramped spaces, deposit disputes: Delhi students tell cops what’s wrong with their PGs

Tushar wants to leave his paying guest accommodation in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar after seven months of living there and move in with a friend. But the second-year Delhi University student is worried he will have to forgo the Rs 20,000 security deposit he paid when he moved in.

His rent agreement has an 11-month lock-in clause.

“My warden says that if I leave the PG before the lapse of 11 months, my Rs 20,000 security deposit will not be returned. I’m not sure how to deal with this,” said Tushar, a B.Com student from Uttar Pradesh.

His concern was among several issues raised during a Delhi Police drive to meet students living in PGs and rented accommodation in the Capital’s major student hubs — Mukherjee Nagar in North Delhi, Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi, Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh and Patel Nagar in Central Delhi.