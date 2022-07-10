Delhi Police step up security for Eid to prevent communal flare-ups

With Eid-al-Adha being celebrated on Sunday, law enforcement agencies across Delhi have intensified patrols and taken local multi-faith aman committees into confidence to maintain peace and communal harmony. Senior police officials also noted that clerics at mosques across the region were consulted on the matter.

In the North District, 64 round-the-clock pickets were deployed along with motorcycle patrols. Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (North), said: “Meetings with aman committees have been carried out on the beat staff, station house officer (SHO) and the DCP level. Aman committees in the area are working towards maintaining peace and tranquillity. In case of any rumours on social media, they will inform the police and prevent their spread.”

DCP Kalsi also noted that market welfare association and residents welfare association members have been asked to remain vigilant and prevent any communal situation from arising.

In the North East district, drones have been deployed to monitor the area. Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP (Northeast), said: “Coordination meetings have been held with religious leaders and all stakeholders to sensitise them with respect to the law. All senior officers are also in the field to supervise arrangements.”

As for the South East district, a senior police official said that aman committee meetings have been taking place for the last week. “Rigorous police patrols and pickets have been deployed to intercept any troublemakers and thereby maintain communal harmony. Police deployment has also been ensured at namaz times to ensure that the situation remains peaceful.”

In the North West District, the police said that talks with all the local imams regarding spreading a message of harmony were held.

DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said: “Local staff, as well as Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF personnel), have been deployed near masjids to keep an eye on the communal environment. Since Independence Day is also not too far off, anti-terror measures are being taken along with the Eid security steps.”

DCP Rangnani said that checks were being conducted in busy areas such as parking lots and scrap markets and added that visible patrols had been deployed to ensure peace in areas with a mixed-faith population.