Plot to target Bollywood actor, businessman: 2 shooters arrested

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AI Translation
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two alleged shooters linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, including a man wanted in the October 3 murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar. The arrests also foiled an alleged extortion-driven shooting targeting a Delhi businessman and a planned attack on a prominent Bollywood actor, sources said.
The accused are Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, 25, a resident of New Gandhi Nagar in Jalandhar, Punjab, and Deep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab.
According to police, Thakur had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to carry out a shooting targeting a businessman on the instructions of Dhillon. Deep was expected to join him later. Police intercepted Thakur before the attack could be carried out.
Following Thakur’s arrest, the Special Cell coordinated with its counterparts and apprehended Deep from Mumbai.
DCP (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said the arrests were part of an intelligence-led operation against organised crime networks.
Investigators said the foreign-based gangster had allegedly tasked Deep with carrying out the attack on the Bollywood actor over the latter’s alleged remarks concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Deep had been asked to remain in hiding in Mumbai until the attack could be executed, police alleged.
Police further claimed that Deep and an associate, Palwinder alias Kaka, had carried out the attack on Mad Sandhu. While Palwinder was arrested by the Punjab Police, Deep allegedly fled and took shelter in Mumbai.
Thakur was born in 2001 and initially performed well academically. However, he allegedly fell into bad company and became involved in illegal betting and gambling.
His first criminal case was registered in 2019, when he was a juvenile, in connection with a snatching incident.
Police claimed Thakur began supplying illegal firearms to gangster Anmol Bishnoi in 2023. After Bishnoi’s arrest, he allegedly shifted to gangsters Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik, undertaking tasks such as recruiting members, arranging weapons and conducting reconnaissance of potential extortion targets.
He later began working independently, allegedly offering his services to different criminal gangs for money.
Investigators said he subsequently came in contact with Dhillon. Thakur allegedly introduced Deep to the same gangster. Deep had earlier worked as a commercial truck helper and driver.
The arrests were made by a team of the Special Cell’s New Delhi Range, led by Inspectors Pankaj Chauhan and Suresh Chand Chaudhary, under the supervision of ACP Vivek Tyagi.
A case has been registered under the Arms Act following Thakur’s arrest. Police are investigating the alleged network, its links with foreign-based gangsters and the role of other associates.