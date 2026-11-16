Plot to target Bollywood actor, businessman: 2 shooters arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two alleged shooters linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, including a man wanted in the October 3 murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar. The arrests also foiled an alleged extortion-driven shooting targeting a Delhi businessman and a planned attack on a prominent Bollywood actor, sources said.

The accused are Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, 25, a resident of New Gandhi Nagar in Jalandhar, Punjab, and Deep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab.

According to police, Thakur had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to carry out a shooting targeting a businessman on the instructions of Dhillon. Deep was expected to join him later. Police intercepted Thakur before the attack could be carried out.