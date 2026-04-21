Two ‘ISI operatives’ arrested for planning attacks on Delhi-NCR hotels and clubs

The Delhi Police Special Cell claimed to have dismantled a criminal module linked to Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist and alleged ISI proxy Shahzad Bhatti, arresting two operatives from Madhya Pradesh. Police said the duo were allegedly planning terror-style shootings at hotels and clubs in Delhi-NCR.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Praveen Tripathi, the accused have been identified as Rajveer (21), a resident of Dabra in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, and Vivek Banjara (19), also from Gwalior. He said the duo was recruited through social media and tasked with executing targeted shootings and grenade attacks at crowded locations, including hotels and clubs.

The duo were allegedly planning terror-style shootings at hotels and clubs in Delhi-NCR. (Special arrangement photo) The duo were allegedly planning terror-style shootings at hotels and clubs in Delhi-NCR. (Special arrangement photo)

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Inspector Sunil Rajain and supervised by ACP Vivek Kumar Tyagi. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a case under Section 61(2) of the BNS) was registered on March 31 at the Special Cell.

“Vivek was first apprehended on April 16 from Dabra following human intelligence inputs. During sustained questioning, he disclosed critical details that led to the arrest of the main accused, Rajveer, on April 18 from Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan. Rajveer was allegedly preparing to open fire at a prominent hotel in Delhi-NCR, acting on instructions from his handlers directed by Bhatti,” the officer said.

A pistol and six live cartridges were recovered from Rajveer at the time of his arrest. Besides, mobile phones allegedly containing incriminating videos and voice messages were seized, providing further evidence of the conspiracy, police said.

Police said investigations revealed that Rajveer had been in direct contact with an associate of Bhatti, known as ‘Rana Bhai’, who facilitated his recruitment. Rajveer later introduced Vivek to the network.

Police said the duo allegedly attempted to procure weapons from Ahmedabad, though that plan failed. Subsequently, on April 9, both accused traveled to Amritsar, where they received firearms, ammunition, and cash.

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“Rajveer allegedly attempted to carry out a shooting at a club in Zirakpur that had received extortion threats, but the weapon malfunctioned. The incident was recorded on video to be sent to their handler,” the officer said

Police said Rajveer later procured another weapon from Punjab and returned to Delhi with plans for another attack before being intercepted, the officer added.

Who is Shahzad Bhatti?

Bhatti is suspected to be operating from Dubai and is closely associated with Balochistan-based gangster Farooq Khokhar.

He was allegedly involved in last year’s grenade attack outside the City Police Station in Punjab’s Gurdaspur. He has allegedly been involved in other criminal activities, including bomb-making and the supply of illegal arms and ammunition to India, Dubai, the US, and Canada.

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According to security agencies, he and his associates run a structured terror module that allegedly uses monetary incentives, remote instructions, and disposable foot soldiers to carry out grenade attacks in public places in India.

Explaining their modus operandi, police said the module targets young men through social media — they select potential recruits by scanning their social media profiles and lure them with money. Handlers remotely control the entire operation, including reconnaissance, cash payments, logistics, and target selection.

Bhatti’s name popped up last year after a purported 19-second video on social media showed jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi speaking to him on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in June 2024. Later, the relationship between both the gangsters soured.

Slew of threats

Bhatti’s name surfaced in a plea filed by Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence’s younger brother, who feared he would be “targeted and killed” by the former allegedly due to his recent posts on social media. Anmol is in NIA custody after he was deported from the US.

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Following this, a video surfaced on Bhatti’s purported Instagram account in which he stated that he had not threatened Anmol, but added that he could “do anything he wanted” and that the Bishnoi brothers are well aware of his power.

In November 2024, Bhatti allegedly threatened Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty over his purported comment against the Muslim community and advised him to apologise within 10-15 days.

In March 2024, he was allegedly involved in orchestrating a grenade attack at the residence of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu in Jalandhar, Punjab, and later posted a video on Instagram claiming responsibility.