Delhi Police sought prosecution sanction against JNU students

Two hours before filing the chargesheet in the sedition case, Delhi Police approached the Delhi government’s Home Department for “prosecution sanction” against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

However, sanction has not been granted as of Monday night. Police sources said sanction is “required” at the time of cognizance of the chargesheet.

A senior Delhi Police officer said: “Under provisions of CrPC 196 (prosecution for offences against the state and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence), the sanction is needed at the time of cognizance. We have applied for it today and we will get the same…”

A court will take cognizance of a chargesheet only if there is prosecution sanction.

A source in the Delhi government said: “The matter is confidential and we cannot divulge any information.”