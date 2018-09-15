Seen thrashing woman on video, Delhi cop’s son charged with rape, assault

Rohit Tomar (21) allegedly beat the woman after raping her, when she threatened to approach police. Rohit Tomar (21) allegedly beat the woman after raping her, when she threatened to approach police.

The son of a Delhi Police officer has been arrested on charges of rape and criminal intimidation after a video emerged purportedly showing him beating up a woman.

Police said the accused, Rohit Tomar (21), allegedly took the woman to his friend’s house in Uttam Nagar and raped her. “When the woman threatened to approach police, he beat her, with his friend recording the assault,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

As the video spread online, Home Minister Rajnath Singh took note of it and tweeted that he had spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik seeking appropriate action in the matter.

“When the video went viral, we tried to contact the victim. She approached us and gave a statement, following which an FIR was registered at Uttam Nagar police station,” said Alphonse.

Police said Tomar, son of sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, used to work at a call centre and is currently unemployed.

He has also been named in another complaint by a 22-year-old woman, who claimed that he had used the video of the assault to threaten her, saying he would do the same to her if she did not marry him.

The woman said she and the accused were in a relationship over a year ago, and that she had left him.

The accused then allegedly started harassing her, pelted stones at her house and pressured her to marry him.

“He said you either marry me or I will make sure you don’t get married… He also pushed my mother and me on one occasion, and threatened to release my videos and humiliate me in public,” read the woman’s complaint, sent to Tilak Nagar police station on September 9.

The woman claimed that she and her father approached Tomar’s father to discuss the issue, but were abused by him instead. “He kept saying that his father was in the Delhi Police. He kept threatening to defame me in public. I have to go out for work and come back late in the night. I fear for my life,” read the complaint.

While the Dwarka district police have charged the accused with rape and assault, he has been arrested by police in West district, where the woman he wanted to marry lives. “We charged him under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 (outraging the modesty of woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention),” said DCP (west) Monika Bhardwaj.

Police had arrested Tomar under Section 107 of the CrPC on September 9, after the stone-pelting incident.

However, on Thursday, the complainant added additional sections to her complaint, following which the accused was arrested and sent to one-day police custody, officers said.

