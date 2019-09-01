Delhi: Police solve case of woman being killed, chopped up — with some help from accused

The only tip-off the police had on Friday afternoon was that a 32-year-old man — allegedly part of a network of bookies and robbers — was in a hurry to leave Delhi. Little did they know that once he is apprehended, it would lead them to the 10-day-old brutal murder of a woman working at Central Delhi’s GB Road.

“The accused, Mohd Ayub, and the woman met four years ago and he wanted her to leave her profession and marry him. She refused and he got frustrated… On August 20, he asked her to accompany him for an evening stroll and killed her,” said DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwah.

On August 21, the woman’s mutilated body parts were found near Bawana canal. “The body was chopped into five pieces so that she couldn’t be recognised. Her body remained unidentified,” said Kushwah. Ten days later, the accused was apprehended after an input from Turkman Gate. A police officer said, “In this case, the criminal led us to the victim. There are no cases against him, but he was known to ferry money for bookies in the past. He was on our radar. When we questioned him, we asked ‘How did you do it?’ The accused assumed we already knew about the woman’s murder and confessed.”

Police said the accused borrowed a two-wheeler and a butcher’s knife, took the victim to a secluded spot, slit her throat and then chopped her body into pieces. The two-wheeler has been recovered.

Police said the accused is a cloth vendor and a few homes in GB Road were his clients.