Delhi Police to interrogate jailed gangsters for ‘plotting’ Sidhu Moosewala murder from Tihar

A day after singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Punjab, the Delhi Police on Monday said that its Special Cell will be interrogating gang leaders lodged in the capital’s central jail for allegedly plotting the murder from inside the prison. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder on Sunday and said it was planned by him and the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

Senior officers at the Delhi Police Special Cell told The Indian Express that Bishnoi, who has allegedly been running an extortion racket from inside the jail for years, is currently lodged in Tihar jail no. 8 and has been “actively” in touch with his associates.

Bishnoi was lodged at a Rajasthan jail and recently shifted to Delhi in connection with an MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case. His associates Kala Rana and Kala Jathedi, who have been arrested by the special cell, are in police custody and being questioned about the murder.

Rana, involved in more than 30 murder cases, was extradited from Thailand to India this March. He is involved in over 30 murder cases. Jathedi was arrested last year and is involved in the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chattarsal Stadium. Two-time Olympian Sushil Kumar was also arrested in this case.

“We suspect the gangsters, who work in alliance, planned the murder from inside the jail. Calls were made from Tihar jail to Canada for planning and plotting the murder with Brar. These calls are usually made using VoIP and can’t be traced easily. Brar then made calls to Punjab and hired sharpshooters for the murder. We are investigating the matter,” said a source.

The role of another gangster, Md Shahrukh (28), who was arrested in April this year and is lodged in Tihar, is also being verified.

“We believe Bishnoi took Shahrukh and Jathedi’s help to make calls to Canada and communicate with Brar. Shahrukh was earlier tasked to help with the murder but he failed,” said the source.

Bishnoi and his gang members are allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery etc in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. Most of the gang leaders have been caught and are jailed in and around Delhi. One of the associates Sampat Nehra was arrested by the Haryana Police from Hyderabad in 2018 as he was allegedly planning to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.