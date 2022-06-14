scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Delhi Police SI killed, head constable seriously injured in road accident near UP’s Gajraula

The deceased, identified as SI Subhash Chand of West Delhi's Harinagar police station, was bringing in a man accused of kidnapping when the accident occurred, the police said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 12:38:12 pm
A sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was killed and a head constable seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck late on Monday night near Uttar Pradesh’s Gajraula, the police said.

The deceased, identified as SI Subhash Chand of West Delhi’s Harinagar police station, was bringing in a man accused of kidnapping when the accident occurred, according to the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “SI Subhash Chand was returning from the Bareilly direction when a moving truck collided with his vehicle. Head constable Rajender was badly wounded in the accident and is currently in the hospital.”

Officers added that the accused person also sustained minor injuries in the accident.

