Delhi Police SHO suspended for allegedly harassing subordinate after consuming liquor

A Station House Officer (SHO) from Delhi Police has been suspended for allegedly hurling abuses at his subordinate after consuming liquor during duty hours. Police on Saturday said a sub-inspector called Police Control Room at 1 am and alleged the SHO from Vijay Vihar police station was “harassing him” and if appropriate action is not taken, he will “die by suicide”.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday after which senior officers and other police personnel were sent to the police station to confront SHO Sudhir Kumar.

“SI Umesh told us he was performing emergency duty at 1 am when SHO Kumar called him and started hurling abuses,” said a senior police officer from Rohini.

In his complaint, the SI also alleged that Kumar threatened to terminate him from the force. He further demanded that senior police officers such as the Commissioner of Police and Joint CP must look into the complaint and take action or else, he will kill himself.

After the call, the Assistant Commissioner of Police from Prashant Vihar in Rohini rushed to the spot and found that Kumar had left the police station without making a general diary entry.

“He took permission for night rest over a call but didn’t fill the entry. Public persons at the police station told us that SHO was drunk and abused SI Umesh. ACP called Kumar and asked him to come to the police station but he refused. We had given him a warning and advised him in the past about his conduct…this was gross insubordination,” said a police officer.

After a search, the police seized 10 bottles of liquor from SHO’s room.

The matter was reported to seniors on Saturday morning and SHO Kumar was immediately suspended and sent to district lines by DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

Police said the matter will be investigated and legal action has been initiated.