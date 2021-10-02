Amid security threat, Delhi police shifts gangster Sunil Rathi to another jail

Following orders to maintain high alert at Delhi’s prisons after jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was shot dead inside Rohini court, police have shifted Uttar Pradesh gangster Sunil Rathi to another jail inside the Mandoli prison complex. His belongings including several packets of dry fruits, 25 pairs of clothes and shoes, however, are stuck between jails.

Rathi, who allegedly killed gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi inside Baghpat jail, was shifted from the high-risk jail number 15 to central jail number 14 on Wednesday evening. Police had received inputs that he had joined hands with Delhi-based gangsters Neeraj Bawana, Naveen Bali, Cheenu and Sunil Maan alias Tillu. It was Tillu who police believe planned Gogi’s murder from inside Mandoli.

“Rathi was at the high-risk jail number 15; Tillu too was here in another ward. Due to a security threat, Rathi was moved to another jail within Mandoli,” said a senior jail official.

However, his belongings continue to lie in the deodhi (checking area) of central jail number 14, and security and CRPF personnel have allowed him to take only his bed and mattress. “On Wednesday afternoon, his belongings were transported in a vehicle. During checking at the deodhi, security personnel found around 7 kg of dry fruits, 25 pairs of clothes, six pairs of sandals, 10 bedsheets, a quilt. Six more bags are yet to be checked. Security personnel asked him to show an order (allowing him to take these things inside) and refused permission,” an official said.

Officials said Rathi later came out of his ward on the pretext of meeting the jail superintendent and sat in the deodhi. “He sat near his belongings till evening, until a senior jail official spotted him and called jail staff. Memos were issued to them by the jail administration and Rathi was asked to return to his ward,” the official said.

Rathi was transferred to Tihar after he allegedly killed Munna Bajrangi in 2018. He entered the world of crime days after his father, who was the chairman of Tikri Nagar panchayat in Baghpat district, was killed in December 1999. Rathi was 21 at the time.

Why prisoners are being shifted

Hours after the shootout at Rohini court, DG (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel had issued an 11-point order to be followed in jails, including identifying members of rival gangs and adopting proper precautions while taking gang members to courts, hospitals or any place outside for any purpose. If members of rival gangs are lodged in the same jail, their cells will not be opened at the same time.